Several K-9 units stand on Wednesday in Pembroke Pines with solidarity with an officer who lost his K-9.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A group of K-9 units met on Wednesday in Pembroke Pines to stand in solidarity with a police officer who was forced to say goodbye to his canine partner.

Officer Erik Forseth served with K-9 Aksel for nine years. (PPPD)

The Pembroke Pines Police Department announced on Wednesday that Officer Erik Forseth decided to euthanize Aksel, a retired K-9 and his partner of nine years.

Aksel was suffering from health complications caused by his advanced age, police said.