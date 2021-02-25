South Floridians are halfway to Orlando, according to Brightline Florida

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A Spokesperson for Brightline Florida says the rail line between Orlando and South Florida is halfway complete. South Florida and its many visitors will have three different stations to choose from, in Miami, West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, when it comes to getting to Orlando and the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney Springs will be the home of one station, while Orlando International Airport will house another. Brightline officials have not announced a timeline for the Disney Springs station yet.

The Brightline Aventura Mall station is expected to be completed by Fall of 2021.

It will be adjacent to the mall and can be accessed from both West Dixie Highway and NE 26th avenue. It will also include a new pedestrian bridge over the railroad right-of-way and Biscayne Boulevard, providing direct access to the mall and the Miami-Dade Transit Bus terminal at Aventura Mall.

The route connecting South Florida stations to Orlando is set to be completed by 2022.