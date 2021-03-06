Police arrest man who was on the run after woman murdered in Hialeah house

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police said Saturday they have taken into custody the man allegedly responsible for shooting his ex-partner multiple times and killing her Friday morning.

The suspect was identified as Joel Luis Polanco. He is being held on a first-degree murder charge, according to police. Hialeah police did not provide information as to where Polanco was located or details about the arrest.

The shooting was reported around 7 a.m. at 698 E. 40th St.

According to Hialeah police spokeswoman Adriana Quintana, officers arrived at the scene Friday and found the victim’s body.

She said the woman had been shot several times.

According to Quintana, police believe it was the man now identified as Polanco who shot her and fled the scene in a dark gray, 2018 Toyota Camry with tint on the rear windows. It’s unclear whether the suspect and victim were married or dating before the breakup.

Police had warned that Polanco was armed and dangerous while he was on the run for more than 24 hours.

“It shocked me because I didn’t think this would ever happen,” one man who knew the victim told Local 10′s Alex Finnie in Spanish. “They are a young couple. They get along well. Whatever happened, I have no idea.”