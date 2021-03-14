Friends, family gather to mourn man killed by teenage family member

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A tearful tribute took place Saturday night in Southwest Miami-Dade as a community came together to remember a victim killed in a triple shooting.

The deadly shooting took place one week ago, after police said a 19-year-old got into a fight with his family members and then went on a shooting rampage.

Mourning the loss were friends and family of Carlton Tillman.

“Never hurt a soul. Never been in jail. All my brother wanted to do is be big,” said Khadija Hills-Tillman, the victim’s sister. “We’re gonna get through this. It wasn’t supposed to be this way though.”

It was midday on Saturday, March 6 when police said 19-year-old Ruben Warren Williams went on a shooting spree in his family home.

Williams’ grandfather could be seen on neighbor’s surveillance video with two broken ankles, trying to get help. He had just jumped from a second story window, trying to run from the bullets after being shot in the back.

Police said Williams went inside the kitchen and shot and killed his cousin Carlton, then went upstairs and shot at others who had to hide with children inside a room.

It all started when the grandfather confronted Williams about smoking pot, authorities said.

