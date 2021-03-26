2 injured after shooting in north Miami-Dade

GLADEVIEW, Fla. – A man and a woman were injured during a shooting on Thursday night in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood.
Officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Northside District were investigating the shooting near the intersection of Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest 29th Avenue, according to Detective Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the department.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel said paramedics took the two wounded victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
Miami-Dade detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
