Miami launches $14M rental assistance program for residents in need during pandemic

MIAMI – Miami launched the city’s emergency rental assistance program on Monday with $14 million of federal relief funds. The city announced the funding will be used to make direct payments to landlords on behalf of qualifying tenants.

Aside from past due rent, the program also aims to cover qualifying applicants’ accrued late fees, and payments to utilities such as water and sewer, power, gas, and home Internet service costs.

“Individuals who qualify for unemployment, demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income, can qualify for up to $24,000 worth of rental assistance for the year,” Suarez said. “That means if you are a single person household the income limit is $51,200 and for a family of four the income limit is $73,100.”

The tenant’s documented past-due rent has to be less than $2,000 per month and be owed after March 13, 2020, to the present.

Submission of an application does not guarantee the applicant will receive any assistance. The city announced staff is processing the applications on a first-come and first-serve basis, and the program’s response is based on funding availability.

For more information about the program or to submit the application online, visit the city’s site. The application form is also available in Spanish and in Creole.

Copies of the application will also be available for pick-up only through April 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Monday to Friday at these locations:

Curtis Park at 1901 NW 24 Ave.

Coconut Grove Service Center at Elizabeth Virrick Park, 3255 Plaza St.

The Little Havana NET office at 1300 SW 12 Ave.

Coral Way at Coral Gate Park at 1415 SW 32 Ave.

The West End Park at 6030 SW 2nd St.

The Model City Service Center at 1000 NW 62 St.

