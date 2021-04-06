Girl, teenage boy remain hospitalized after block party shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 6-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy remained hospitalized on Tuesday, as detectives continued their search for the shooters who recently targeted a crowd during a block party in Fort Lauderdale. A man was also injured, but doctors released him, police said.

A shooter’s bullet hit the girl’s arm and ruptured a major artery on Sunday night, a relative said. Detectives believe several shooters fired more than 50 rounds from semi-automatic rifles and handguns.

“People shot! People and kids! A lot of shots going on,” a man said during a 911 call.

ShotSpotter technology also alerted Fort Lauderdale police officers. There was panic inside and outside of Tony’s Market, at 800 NW 22 Rd.

“It’s like 10 people were shooting,” a woman said during a 911 call.

Surveillance video from inside the market shows people running inside for cover during the shooting. Children ran to the back while they were covering their ears. One of the store’s glass doors shattered just as a man and a woman who was carrying the wounded girl ran inside.

“Oh my God! They are inside the store. There is little babies, little babies! Send everybody,” another man said during a 911 call.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel took the girl from the market to Broward Health Medical Center. Police officers did not initially identify the teenage boy and the man as victims of the shooting because they both arrived at the medical center in separate cars.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.