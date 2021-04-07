Man wanted for questioning in hit-and-run that killed arena employee

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in the March 9 crash that killed an AmericanAirlines Arena employee.

Brandon Hunter, 30, is the man Miami Gardens cops are searching for.

Stephan Maze, 35, was on his way to work security at the arena when he was struck and left for dead off North Miami Avenue and Northwest 189th Terrace.

Police say the driver who hit Maze abandoned the car and jumped into another vehicle.

Maze had worked at the arena for five years, and the Miami Heat made a plea with the public to come forward with information.

Anyone with info is urged to call Miami Gardens Police Detective A. Smith at 305-474-1581. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Ad

If the tip leads to an arrest, the tipster may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.