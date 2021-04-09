A year after murder, relatives of slain father of 4 want shooters caught

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A father of four died a year ago on Thursday in Broward County and detectives had yet to find the gunmen who fled in a silver Toyota Tacoma.

Caleb Fields, 40, was shot in the 800 block of Northwest 22nd Road in Fort Lauderdale. He died at the Broward Health Medical Center.

Fort Lauderdale police said two men who fatally shot another man in April fled the scene in a silver, older-model Toyota Tacoma. (Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

During a vigil to mark the painful anniversary, Shatonya Webb, the mother of his children, said through tears that she misses him every day.

“I just wish he was still here with my children,” Webb said during a vigil.

Fields’ friends and family released blue balloons in honor of the man Webb described as a reliable and loving father.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call 954-828-6093 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

