Unsolved mystery: Video, credit card link California woman who vanished in Miami to Hialeah

MIAMI – Darnella Melancon traveled from Sacramento, California, to the Miami Police Department to get an update on the search for her daughter Angela Morrisey.

It has been 12 days since she vanished. Morrisey is 5-foot-4-inches tall, and weighs about 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

California tourist Amir El-Badry said he last saw Morrisey, 23, his girlfriend and the mother of his two daughters, on March 28 at Bayside Market Place in downtown Miami.

“We were in line for the [tour] boat and she went to go use the restroom and I just didn’t see her after that,” El-Badry said.

El-Badry, 23, said the purpose of the trip was to propose to her. There are clues directing Miami detectives to Hialeah.

First, El-Badry said someone used his credit card at a hotel in Hialeah. Later, detectives found a surveillance video showing Morrisey at a Marathon gas station in Hialeah.

Melancon spoke to reporters on Friday from the department’s headquarters.

“I’m just asking again, anyone that has seen my daughter or knows of her whereabouts, please get in touch with me,” Melancon said, adding she is in a lot of pain and her two granddaughters miss their mother.

Melancon, of the Quechan Indian Tribe, used the cameras to send a message to Morrisey: “I will come and find you, and pick you up, and take you home.”

El-Badry also sent her a message last week saying that he just wants her to come home.

“I love you very much and I just want you to be safe,” El-Badry said.

Melancon and El-Badry are asking anyone with information about Morrisey’s whereabouts to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

