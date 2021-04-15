Possible police-involved shooting may have injured 1 in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – A frightening time in a residential area around 4:17 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses said that there was some type of shootout between a person driving a pickup truck and police.

People at the scene told Local 10 News that it appeared that law enforcement was issuing a traffic citation inside the main drive of a residential complex when they heard shooting.

Local 10 News is working to confirm details with police, but witnesses said that someone may have shot from the truck and police fired back. That information has not yet been confirmed.

1 person was reportedly transported with injuries to a local hospital.

The incident happened at NW 121 Terrace and 90th Avenue.

From Sky 10, a black Ford pickup truck could be seen surrounded by evidence markers. Six bullet holes were visible on the truck.

