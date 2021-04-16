Officers return fire after gunman shoots at police in Hialeah Gardens, police say

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – A 31-year-old man killed a dog, shot two people, and was involved in a shootout with police officers during a Thursday crime spree in Hialeah and Hialeah Gardens, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The man shot and killed a dog at his home, near the intersection of Northwest 121st Terrace and 90th Avenue, in Hialeah Gardens, police said. He drove his black pickup truck to a home near the intersection of West 28th Lane and 58th Street in Hialeah and shot a 54-year-old man and 79-year-old woman, police said.

The man got back in his Chevrolet pickup truck and drove back to his home in Hialeah Gardens, police said. According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for MDPD, the man shot at a Hialeah Gardens police cruiser.

“He opened fire at the officers. The officers returned fire and he then continued to flee towards his residence,” Zabaleta said.

A man who was in a black Chevrolet pickup truck is accused of shooting at police officers on Thursday in Hialeah Gardens. (SKY 10)

Surveillance video captured the sound of gunfire and shows the bullets hitting the police cruiser. The man’s truck was also riddled with bullets. The police cruiser’s window shattered. The gunman made it to his home and officers shot him and took him into custody.

Zabaleta said the two victims in Hialeah were in stable condition and officers were not injured during the shooting. Zabaleta did not release the identity of the gunman or his condition.

A gunman is accused of damaging a police cruiser during a shooting on Thursday in Hialeah Gardens. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Isaiah Muñoz said he was coming home when he saw the police officers, crime scene technicians, and detectives had taken over his neighborhood on Thursday night.

“I live around the corner so the first thing in my mind is to make sure that nothing happened to my grandfather,” Muñoz said, adding his grandfather wasn’t injured.

The Miami-Dade Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the shooting.

LOCATION

Crime scene: Police-involved shooting in Hialeah Gardens