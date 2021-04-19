Proposed bill would allow some Cubans to receive consular services at Gitmo

This April 18, 2019 photo reviewed by U.S. military officials shows a building at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. Cuban American lawmakers want the military to allow consular services for Cubans in the U.S. base. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Representatives María Elvira Salazar and Mario Diaz-Balart met on Monday morning to talk to reporters at the Miami International Airport about a bill proposal to help reunite Cuban families.

Salazar and Diaz-Balart unveiled their plan to help reactivate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program, which was in effect with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The CFRP allowed eligible U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to petition for parole for their family members in Cuba. The U.S. started the program in 2007. USCIS officials have not issued invitations to participate since September 2016 and it was suspended for security reasons in 2017, according to USCIS.

Diaz-Balart and Salazar said they want to change that. They aim to cut the red tape that has entangled 22,000 Cubans who have their hopes on the CFRP program to be reunited with family in the U.S.

Without consular services in Havana, applicants had to fly to either Mexico or Guayana for interviews. Diaz-Balart and Salazar are proposing that the CFRP in-person interviews resume at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, also known as Gitmo.

Diaz-Balart and Salazar said they expect House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats to support the legislation, which they are planning to file on Tuesday.

Even if the U.S. military base were to be used for CFRP interviews, the final step of the application process, the Cuban government is still able to shut down the roads leading to the base.

“It’s a perfect moment for the Castro regime to demonstrate that they really care about the Cuban family by opening up a place that will be safe for the American personnel and for the Cuban family to go and finish their paperwork,” Salazar said.

