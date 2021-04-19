Miami Dade College site offers Pfizer vaccine 1st doses starting Tuesday

People wait in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a FEMA vaccination center at Miami Dade College on April 5. Any adult in Florida is now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. In addition, the state announced that teens ages 16 and 17 can also get the Pfizer vaccine with parental permission.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The federally funded COVID-19 vaccine site at Miami Dade College’s north campus suspended offering initial doses last week when the CDC and FDA recommended a pause of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Starting Tuesday, the site will again offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Florida residents.

The state said Monday that it is still working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to determine the number of first dose shots that will be available.

Even during the pause of the one-shot J&J vaccine, which began last Tuesday, the FEMA-supported mass vaccination site had continued to deliver the second dose of Pfizer shots for people who got their first there.

The Miami Dade College vaccination site is open daily from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 11380 NW 27th Ave. It is planned to remain in operation until May 26.

To preregister on the statewide system, residents can go to myvaccine.fl.gov or call the designated phone number for their county.

Because South Floridians couldn’t get initial doses last week at the MDC site, it led to longer lines at Hard Rock Stadium and other locations that were offering first doses of Pfizer or Moderna. The state-run vaccination site at Hard Rock Stadium will continue to offer 3,000 first doses of Pfizer each day, with no appointments necessary. (Pre-registration at commvax.patientportalfl.com is encouraged to cut down on wait times.) Hard Rock Stadium is open for vaccines daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The acting FDA commissioner said they expected the J&J pause to last only a matter of days.

Half of U.S. adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. In Florida, more than 8 million people have received shots and over 5 million have completed the vaccine series with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shots, or one shot of Johnson & Johnson.

