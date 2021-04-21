Slain pregnant woman’s friends fear she knew her killer well

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Jasmine Guillaume told her friends she was pregnant and then vanished. Her friends said they were devastated to learn that firefighters found her on Sunday in the trunk of her burning car in Broward County.

Guillaume, 25, knew her killer well, and he is armed and dangerous, several of her friends said on Tuesday. Hollywood Police Department officers have not released the identities of the victim or of the suspect.

On Wednesday afternoon, flowers, balloons, teddy bears, and candles to honor Guillaume and her unborn baby remained at the crime scene in the alley behind Speedy Distribution at 2342 Thomas St., in Hollywood.

A witness saw this car burning on Sunday in Hollywood. Firefighters found a body inside the trunk of the car, police said. (Courtesy photo)

Guillaume’s friends are asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

