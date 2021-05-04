Gunfire erupts just blocks from where another shooting investigation was taking place

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Gunfire broke out Monday just a few blocks from another shooting investigation in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Local 10 News was at the original scene when the sudden sound of gunshots ripped through the night, sending people running for cover.

It happened in the area of 266th Street and 138th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police’s priority response team was already in the area and sprang into action.

According to police, the shooting is described as an exchange of gunfire.

The ensuing investigation led officers to a home, and eventually three people were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.