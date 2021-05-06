Family upset after suspect in deadly hit-and-run on waters of Biscayne Bay is granted bond

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – A distraught South Florida family is seeking justice after a tragedy on the water.

A beloved father was killed after being struck by a boat while riding a personal watercraft, and the man who police arrested for the hit-and-run has been released from jail.

Melanie Garcia, wife of 26-year-old Alicides Andres Yagues, is still struggling to comprehend that she will never see her husband, and father of their two young children, again.

“They took away my life, they took away my comfort, my support, my best friend,” she said. “Now I have to be mom and dad to both my kids.”

Garcia and her family are in mourning, after investigators with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Yagues was hit and killed by a boater last Saturday in Biscayne Bay near the Rickenbacker Causeway.

The alleged driver of that boat, 50-year-old Jorge Rodriguez Del Rey, had nine passengers aboard that vessel when Yagues was struck. The boat sped off rather than stop to render aid, leaving Yagues for dead.

“He wasn’t trash,” Garcia said. “He was a good person that didn’t deserve that.”

Three days after that fatal crash, police said it was a passenger on that boat who witnessed the accident that told investigators Rodriguez Del Rey was the driver behind the wheel.