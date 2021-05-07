Street will be named for Alcee Hastings in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A stretch of Northwest 8th Street will be named in honor of late Congressman Alcee Hastings, Broward County leaders announced Friday.

The name change takes place June 15 on NW 8th Street from NW 27th Avenue to NW 31st Avenue.

Hastings died April 6 at age 84 after battling pancreatic cancer.

The street dedication was approved unanimously by the Broward Commission after it was proposed by Commissioner Dale Holness.

“He has championed the rights of minorities, women, the elderly, children, and immigrants. His legislative priorities included creating jobs and economic opportunities for middle-class working poor families and making our country more safe and secure,” Holness said.

At the time of his death, Hastings, a Democrat, was in his 15th term in Congress representing District 20, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

A special primary election to fill his House seat is scheduled for Nov. 2, with a deciding general election set for Jan. 11.

