Commissioner wants Broward County to get name recognition

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Commissioner Barbara Sharief said she wants Broward County to enjoy more name recognition. She said it’s annoying when people outside of Florida mistakenly refer to Broward County as “the Miami area.”

Sharief, the former 2013-16 Broward County mayor, represents Broward County’s District 8 including the areas of Hallandale Beach, Miramar, Pembroke Park, Pembroke Pines, and West Park.

Sharief, a nurse who runs a pediatric homecare business, said it’s not about competition or rivalry but about accuracy. When Bon Jovi performed in Dania Beach during the celebration after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, millions of viewers believed he was in Miami.

Sharief wants the film commissioner and board to seek out companies to film in Broward County and guarantee that the area is represented accurately on screen. Ultimately, she said, the commissioner would help to build a brand and name recognition.

Ad

Sharief plans to run for the late Alcee Hastings’ congressional seat during the midterms in 2022.

Related report