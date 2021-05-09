Woman vomits in mall parking lot, cop cites her for DUI

Yamileth Coral of Coral Springs was charged with DUI after failing sobriety tests, according to Boca Raton Police.

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Coral Springs woman faces DUI charges after she was spotted in a mall parking lot with her car running, half of her body hanging out of the car, and vomit nearby, according to a police report.

It was just before midnight on Thursday when a Boca Raton police officer was checking the Boca Raton Town Center parking lot when he said he saw a black Lexus SUV with the motor running and lights on.

As he stopped to make a welfare check, he saw a woman, later identified as Yamileth Coral, 44, in the driver’s seat with “half of her body hanging out” of the car. As the officer approached the car, he said he saw vomit on the parking lot pavement. He asked Coral if she needed medical attention and she stated she was “fine.”

The officer said he could smell alcohol on the woman and in the area around the car.

Coral failed several field sobriety tests. She told police she drank one Margarita with her sister.

According to the report, two breath tests showed an alcohol content of .201 and .189. In Florida, .08 and above is illegal to operate a vehicle if you are over 21 years old.

She was charged with DUI since the vehicle was running and “Coral had actual physical control of her vehicle and was in possession of the key to the vehicle.”

She was released on Friday and is scheduled to appeared in Palm Beach County court on June 7.