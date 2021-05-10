WATCH LIVE: Negotiations resume regarding Broward school superintendent’s separation agreement

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Negotiations resumed Monday between Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie’s attorney and Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood regarding the superintendent’s separation agreement.

Runcie may receive a $400,000 payout plus benefits. He is requesting 20 weeks of severance pay estimated at $137,000; 90 days as a paid employee; and a leave of absence with his accrued vacation and sick pay.

The School Board finalized its separation agreement with its general counsel Barbara Myrick last week, agreeing to allow her to leave with 20 weeks of severance pay, totaling $226,349.87. The money includes accrued sick and vacation time, along with Myrick’s pension from the Florida retirement system.

“Mr. Runcie and I have worked tirelessly, and you all know that, to improve this district and to see that it continues to operate in a professional manner for the children,” Myrick told the board on Thursday.

Myrick has worked for the school district for 21 years. Her last day as an employee will be June 30.

Runcie and Myrick are both facing charges related to communication with witnesses in the pending public corruption case of a former BCPS employee.

They both want the district to pay for their legal defense, and that request was granted for Myrick on Thursday. But if found guilty, Myrick would have to reimburse the district.