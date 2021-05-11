Fatal crash shuts down Okeechobee Road in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Okeechobee Road was blocked in both directions Tuesday morning as police investigated a fatal crash.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene near West Fifth Street in Hialeah as a body on the ground was covered by a yellow tarp.

A black pickup truck was spotted to the right with what appeared to be some damage to its front side panel.

In addition to the pick-up truck, there was also a motorcycle laying on the ground.

It appeared the victim was riding that motorcycle, but police have still not confirmed that.

All lanes along Okeechobee Road at West First Avenue remain blocked.

Drivers are being re-routed onto some of the smaller side streets, making for a very slow commute.

You’re going to want to avoid the area if you can.