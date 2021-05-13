This South Florida hotel is one of the best in the country, says Tripadvisor

Acqualina Resort and Residences on the Beach in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – It’s no secret that South Florida is home to some of the most luxurious hotels in the country, and now this thought has been confirmed.

Tripadvisor has just released its highly-coveted, annual Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Hotels for 2021, and not one, but four South Florida hotels made the cut, with one in particular ranking one of the best in the U.S.

The South Florida hotel that made their Top 10 Hotels in the U.S. list is none other than Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach in Sunny Isles Beach, which ranks no. 5.

Acqualina Resort and Residences on the Beach in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, is one of the best, according to Tripadvisor. (Courtesy of Tripadvisor)

Inside a room at Acqualina Resort and Residences on the Beach. (Courtesy of Tripadvisor)

One of Acqualina’s top reviews on Tripadvisor notes, “The staff, service, amenities, restaurants and even the weather were perfect. The beach is swimmable, the rooms are spacious, spotless and tastefully furnished.”

In order to compile their report, they analyzed millions of reviews from the Tripadvisor, and the ones selected across all categories are the hotels that people raved about most throughout 2020.

Acqualina Resort and Residences on the Beach. (Courtesy of Tripadvisor)

Below are the South Florida winners, across all categories:

To see all Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel winners for 2021, as well as the top hotels in their 10 different subcategories (including four new categories), click here.