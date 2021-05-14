Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Liberty City, police say

MIAMI – Detectives are investigating two Thursday night shootings in Miami’s Allapattah and Liberty City areas, according to the Miami Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Northwest 64th Street and Northwest Sixth Avenue in Liberty City, also known as Model City. Officers found a man wounded and Fire Rescue personnel took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Earlier, officers also responded to a shooting in Allapattah. A gunman shot at a driver at Northwest 36th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue, police said. No one was injured.

