Human remains discovered during days of digging by FBI, BSO in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Human remains were found in a residential area in Oakland Park, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday.

Sky 10 was above the Eastside Village Community last week as FBI agents and deputies spent days digging in the area.

At the time, authorities would only confirm that they were working an active criminal investigation.

FBI actively investigates in Oakland Park community

But on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that human remains had been found during the search and detectives now need help identifying the remains.

According to BSO, investigators unearthed the human remains in the 4200 block of North Dixie Highway and an autopsy will be done to determine the individual’s identity and the manner of death.

Detectives believe the person’s death and burial occurred sometime between 2014 and 2015.

Authorities said the area where the body was buried was undeveloped land at the time.

Anyone with information that could help detectives identify the person or the way in which they died are asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Andrew Gianino at 954-321-4376. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

