Miami police speaking with possible suspect in Brickell apartment attempted sex assault

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami police said Thursday they are interviewing a man in the continuing search for the person who followed a woman into an elevator in Brickell, got off on the same floor with her, then pushed his way into her apartment and tried to sexually assault her.

On Wednesday, police released video from the building’s elevator showing the victim getting into the elevator with a man who is looking at his cellphone. The victim didn’t think twice about being on the elevator with a stranger, something she does every day, she told Local 10 News by telephone.

It happened in the 1000 block of Southeast First Avenue on Tuesday around 6:50 p.m., according to police.

The victim, who was out for a jog, got off on her floor and the man followed her, she said.

He then pushed his way into her apartment, she said, terrorized and beat her and demanded sex acts. The only thing that spared her was her ability to get into her bedroom and lock the door, then go out onto her balcony and scream for help. That is when police said the man ran away.

Surveillance video shows him coming out of the elevator and walking out onto the street.

Police circulated flyers throughout the neighborhood with a description, including what he was wearing — black shorts, a hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.