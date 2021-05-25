Woman facing murder charges after shooting her ex-boyfriend 3 times outside Hialeah business

Deadly shooting in Hialeah was ex-girlfriend opening fire on man, police said

HIALEAH, Fla. – Investigators are working to figure out what led up to a deadly dispute in Hialeah.

A 24-year-old was found dead outside a business off Red Road and West 29th Street.

Police said the victim was shot three times, and that he was killed by his ex-girlfriend.

She has been identified as 22-year-old Crystal Junco. Police said she facing charges of second degree murder and carrying a concealed weapon.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on Monday.

Junco claims she thought the victim was going to pull a gun on her, but authorities said that surveillance video showed otherwise.

Police said the video did not show the victim reach for anything, and in court, it was revealed that Junco shot the victim once while he was on the ground, after the initial shots were fired.

She is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility.

RELATED LINK

Deadly shooting outside Hialeah business under investigation