Gunman under investigation for killing friend shoots man mistaken as romantic rival, relatives say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Tatiana DeLeon said a deranged man shot her 30-year-old brother, Andy DeLeon, in a nonsensical fit of jealousy after mistaking him for a romantic rival.

Detectives said Jonathan Clemente waited for hours to ambush his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend and Andy DeLeon on May 20th near the intersection of Southwest 98th Avenue and Southwest 50th Street.

Tatiana DeLeon said her brother was helping a friend.

“That was not his girlfriend,” she said. “I know that for a fact ... It’s unfair! My brother was a good kindhearted person.”

Clemente, 23, is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He was already under investigation over a fatal shooting in March when he planned the May shooting, police said.

“He knew that my brother lived in that area,” Tatiana DeLeon said. “He knew that he would be coming through that and he began shooting.”

Clemente’s ex-girlfriend got shot in the chest and Andy DeLeon was shot twice — including once in the head, police said. The two survived, but Tatiana DeLeon said doctors don’t know if her brother is going to live for very long.

Jonathan Clemente is facing charges in a double shooting in May and is under investigation for a fatal shooting in March. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Clemente left three families in pain, police said.

When she heard about the double shooting, Carolyn Villalobos said she couldn’t believe the man who told police officers he had killed her son in March was free to commit another crime.

Villalobos said the shootings could have been prevented if Clemente would have been arrested as a suspect in the murder of her son Frankie Cordero, 27, who turned up dead on March 2 near Homestead.

Frankie Cordero, 27, was found dead on March 2, near Homestead. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

“He was shot in the same place as my son, exactly in the same place, so it’s not like this guy doesn’t know what he is doing,” Villalobos said about Clemente.

The grieving mother said her son and Clemente were friends. Clemente told detectives he shot his friend in self-defense. Villalobos doesn’t believe him.

“It’s just not right. My son wasn’t carrying a weapon. He wasn’t a criminal,” Villalobos said.

Tatiana DeLeon said she is very frustrated and confused. She and Villalobos both have the same question about Clemente for law enforcement: “Why was he not in jail?”

“Our lives will never be the same and I just want there to be justice,” Tatiana DeLeon said. “I don’t want him to ever come out, I’m so angry and I don’t understand why this happened.”

Daniela Suarez organized a GoFundMe fundraiser on behalf of Maria Deleon to help the family with his medical expenses.