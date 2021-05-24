Grieving mother says man in May double shooting killed her son in March

Grieving mother says man facing charges in May shooting killed her son in March

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Carolyn Villalobos said she couldn’t believe the man who told police officers he had killed her son earlier this year was free to shoot two other people on Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

Villalobos said the shootings could have been prevented if Clemente would have been arrested as a suspect in the murder of her son Frankie Cordero, 27, who turned up dead on March 2 near Homestead.

Frankie Cordero, 27, was found dead on March 2, near Homestead. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Jonathan Clemente stands accused of shooting his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend once in the chest and her 30-year-old new boyfriend twice — including once in the head.

“He was shot in the same place as my son, exactly in the same place, so it’s not like this guy doesn’t know what he is doing,” Villalobos said about Clemente.

Clemente, 23, confessed to stalking his ex-girlfriend and shooting her and her boyfriend on May 20th near the intersection of Southwest 98th Avenue and Southwest 50th Street, police said.

Jonathan Clemente is facing charges in a double shooting in May and is under investigation for a fatal shooting in March. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Villalobos still can’t believe Clemente would be free after telling police that he shot and killed her son. The two were friends. Clemente told detectives he shot him in self-defense.

Villalobos doesn’t believe him.

“It’s just no right. My son wasn’t carrying a weapon. He wasn’t a criminal,” Villalobos said.

Records show Clemente was being held without bond on Monday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Both victims in the May shooting survived. He is facing two counts of premeditated attempted murder. The March shooting remains under investigation. Villalobos said she wants justice for her son.