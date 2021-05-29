Law enforcement quite present as tourists, partygoers flock to South Beach for Memorial Day weekend

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Memorial Day weekend is hitting its stride in South Florida.

With COVID-19 cases down and vaccines more widespread, more Americans are feeling confident to leave their homes this holiday, making for a very busy travel weekend.

AAA is estimating that more than 2.5 million people will take to the skies nationwide.

Many of those travelers are heading to South Florida to enjoy the warm weather and beautiful beaches.

Authorities have been preparing for the influx in bodies and law enforcement is out in full force to keep things safe for everyone.

In Miami Beach, after a year of lockdown and restrictions, South Beach is in party mode.

Events like the Hyundai Air and Sea Show are back in full swing, and it’s bringing in large crowds along Ocean Drive.

City leaders are working to enforce the rules and manage crowds. Loud music is prohibited, license plate readers will be on the causeways and those heading to Miami Beach should expect to see officers out in full force, patrolling the streets, along with with help from other jurisdictions.

“We have a solid public safety plan, and we are ready should there be any issues,” said Miami Beach Police Ofc. Ernesto Rodriguez. “We have enough officers on the street to address those issues.”

