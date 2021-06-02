Officers investigate shooting in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a shooting on Wednesday in North Miami Beach.

The shooting was near the intersection of Northeast 11th Court and Northeast 156th Street.

Officers placed evidence markers along the front yard of a home. Another officer was walking around with a police dog.

Witnesses said they heard rapid fire and police officers arrived within minutes after the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.

LOCATION