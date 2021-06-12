Surveillance video released of car involved in fatal hit-and-run in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have released surveillance video of a blue Dodge Charger that they said fatally struck a man on a scooter and then fled the scene.

The hit-and-run crash occurred just before 5:15 a.m. May 30 in the area of Northwest 133rd Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue.

According to police, the victim, identified as Johnnie Cruz, 55, was heading north on Northwest 22nd Avenue when he was struck by the car.

“He had just got the scooter so that he can try to look for work instead of riding the bus,” Cruz’s widow, Desiree Martinez, told Local 10 News.

Police said the driver of the 2018-2020 Charger fled the scene, leaving Cruz to die.

“They knew they hit a person and they just kept going, left him like a dog in the street to just die,” Martinez said.

Detectives believe the car has damage to the right front bumper.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Detective M. Quinones at 305-471-2425. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.