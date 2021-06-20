Royal Caribbean employees embark on simulated voyage as cruise industry moves closer to reopening

MIAMI – Royal Caribbean International embarked on its first simulated voyage Sunday as the cruise industry continues moving in the direction of resuming regular sailings.

On Sunday, the Royal Caribbean ship Freedom of the Seas welcomed employee volunteers on board at Port Miami.

This is viewed as a significant milestone for an industry that has been shut down for over 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the cruise line, the purpose of the simulated voyage is to observe its “multilayered health and safety measures” in accordance with CDC requirements.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean said, “After 15 months of hard work and collaboration, the industry’s first simulated voyage is a promising milestone in the path to bring cruising back to the U.S.”

