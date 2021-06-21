Man run over at Wilton Manors Pride parade out of hospital

People look at the site where a driver slammed into spectators at the start of a Pride parade Saturday evening, killing one man and seriously injuring another, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Officials said the crash was an accident, but it initially drew speculation that it was a hate crime directed at the gay community. The driver and victims were all members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus, who were participating in the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A man who was injured in Saturday’s crash at the Wilton Manors Pride parade is now out of the hospital, a spokesman for the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus told Local 10 News on Monday.

The driver and two men run over by a pickup truck at the start of the Stonewall Pride Parade were all members of the chorus. Both victims were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where the other victim was pronounced dead.

Separately, a third man who was part of the chorus suffered a medical episode and was also taken to the hospital Saturday after being nicked by the truck, the spokesman said. He was seen on camera telling people at the scene that he was OK.

The chorus spokesman says the driver, a 77-year-old man whose name has not been released, is distraught over the apparent accident.

Fort Lauderdale police, who continue to investigate the fatal crash, said Sunday that the driver had ailments that prevented him from walking in the parade, so he was selected to drive the lead vehicle.

Police said the white pickup truck accelerated unexpectedly as it moved forward in anticipation of the start of the parade, striking two men. Detectives added that a DUI test was conducted and the driver showed no signs of impairment.

The driver has been cooperating with investigators, police said.

