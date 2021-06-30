Family of missing woman files wrongful death lawsuit against Champlain Towers South Condo Association

Members of an Israel team, top left, work alongside local search and rescue personnel atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing almost a week after it partially collapsed, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SURFSIDE, Fla. – The family of a woman who is among the 147 still missing following last week’s partial building collapse in Surfside has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of the estate of Beatriz Rodriguez Guerra.

Although Rodriguez Guerra’s body has not yet been recovered, the lawsuit states that she is presumed dead.

Her family is suing the condominium association for damages exceeding $30,000 and they are requesting a trial by jury.

“Evidence released by the Town of Surfside and other documents that the press obtained show that the Condominium Association knew, since at least 2018, that the building’s structural integrity was dangerously flawed and compromised,” a news release from attorney Pita Weber Del Prado stated. “The documents show that the Association had undertaken ineffective repairs even before then. The documents also demonstrate that the Association understood, well into 2021, that the problems were only becoming significantly and exponentially worse.”

According to the complaint, plans to begin fixing the structural issues were not filed with the Town of Surfside until late April 2021.

“There is much more information to obtain,” the news release stated. “With the subpoena power and the other tools available in our civil justice system, Pita Weber Del Prado is dedicated to uncovering the truth, all of the facts, and identifying all responsible parties.”

