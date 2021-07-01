Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus honors member who was killed in Wilton Manors parade accident

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A celebration of life took place on Wednesday night.

The Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus remembered one of their own, honoring James Fahy, who was tragically killed on June 19 at the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors.

Fahy was killed, and 67-year-old Jerry Vroegh was injured, when another member of the chorus, 77-year-old Fred Johnson, accidentally drove a truck into the crowd.

James Fahy was killed in Saturday night's crash near the start of the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors. (Courtesy of Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus)

Earlier this week, Chorus director and founder Dr. Gary Keating told Local 10 News it’s still difficult to think about the horrific events that took place less than two weeks ago.

“The truck took off, it knocked me down, I saw it go across the street and then when I recovered from that, that’s when I got up and went and saw what had happened with the truck,” Keating said.

Wednesday’s event was held at the United Church of Christ in Fort Lauderdale.

