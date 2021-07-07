‘God can do anything’: Surfside family prays for miracle

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Is it possible after all this time that there can still be a miracle in Surfside?

“I’d say hang on,” 12-year-old Elisheva Cohen said Tuesday. “We are going to try everything.”

That was before the heartbreaking news that the mission at the collapse site was changing Wednesday night from search and rescue to search and recovery. That doesn’t mean there can’t be a miracle, just that workers won’t be searching for signs of life.

Elisheva captured the heart of the country and President Joe Biden when she was seen praying at the scene of the Champlain Towers South collapse.

Her father Brad Cohen remains missing, as does Brad’s brother Gary Cohen. Both are doctors.

Elisheva was spotted by Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, who was so impressed by this child’s faith that he mentioned her at a news conference the following day.

Local 10 News showed Burkett our interview with Elisheva that aired Tuesday.

“God can do anything,” Burkett says. “One touch of his hand and people will appear. At the end of the day, we put it in his hands. We pray for his intervention. And whatever will be will be.”

Brad Cohen is described by everyone who knew him as a person who had limitless faith. His children Elisheva and Avi are fighting for their father until they get the final word.