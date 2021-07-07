More crews able to dig through debris in Surfside without threat of falling tower, but so far have seen no signs of life

More crews able to dig through debris in Surfside without threat of falling tower

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Without the threat of a falling tower, there is now more manpower above the pile of rubble in Surfside.

More than 200 first responders from across the country are working all areas of the site, digging for closure.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed that eight bodies had been found, bringing the official death toll to 36.

“Please keep these victims and these families in your hearts and prayers,” she said.

During a Wednesday morning press briefing on Tropical Storm Elsa, Gov. Ron DeSantis also touched on the ongoing search for victims in Surfside.

He said he had asked multiple officials whether it was possible for residents to go inside the standing structure before it was demolished Sunday night to retrieve some of their valuables, but “every single person said it was too dangerous.”

“It’s going to be a deep wound for a long time,” the governor said about the June 24 partial collapse of Champlain Towers South, adding that he has been touched by the support shown from around the community and the world and how people have come together during this time.

He also praised the first responders who risked their lines searching for victims as the unstable portion of the building that did not collapse still stood.

Now that it has been demolished, more access to the site means a better assessment of where victims might be.

“So for example, if we have learned that there was someone on the 11th floor and there was somebody at the seventh floor, between 11 and 7, we can proceed a little more quickly,” the mayor said.

Personal items can be seen among the debris, including furniture, cushions and clothing.

Those in charge say the effort continues to be a search-and-rescue mission.

But they admit that so far, they’ve found no signs or even the possibility of life.

“Unfortunately, we’re not seeing anything positive that continues in that sense -- void space, livable spaces -- you know, we’re not coming across that,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said.

