Haitian police: 26 of 28 mercenaries in president’s murder are Colombian, 2 are Haitian American

MIAMI – As the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse continued, Haitian authorities announced Thursday there were 28 suspects.

There were 17 detained, three were killed during a shootout, and eight fled, according to Haitian officials.

Diego Molano, Colombia’s defense minister, told reporters the 26 suspects identified in Haiti are retired members of the Colombian military. Léon Charles, chief of Haiti’s National Police, told reporters 15 of the 17 suspects detained were born in Colombia.

Molano said Colombian authorities are cooperating with The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol. Charles described the suspects as mercenaries.

Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s minister of elections, said the other two detained are Haitian-Americans, and one of them is James Solages. The Miami Herald identified the other as Joseph Vincent.

A video released by Haiti’s National Police Thursday evening showed 15 men in handcuffs sitting on the floor against the wall. Solages and another man are the only ones who are wearing white T-shirts. One man is wearing a red T-shirt and the others are wearing black tops.

