Israeli search and rescue team honored and thanked before departing Surfside building collapse site

Sendoff held for first responders as Surfside building collapse recovery efforts continue

SURFSIDE, Fla. – An integral part of the search efforts at the site of the Surfside building collapse is heading back home.

An emotional send off for the Israeli Urban Search and Rescue Task Force was held Saturday night.

The team joined Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and a number of other USAR teams from across the world in an effort to find people trapped under the rubble of the Champlain Towers South collapse.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava presented the members with the key to the county.

“In recognition of your unrelenting dedication, compassionate service commitment to the victims and survivors of the Surfside tragedy,” she said.

Fire Chief Alan Cominsky also made them official members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Additionally, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie gave them each patches to honor their service.

While the Israeli team is leaving South Florida, there are still several other teams who will continue the search and recovery mission in Surfside.