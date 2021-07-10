WATCH LIVE: Surfside building collapse recovery efforts continue

SURFSIDE, Fla. – The recovery efforts in Surfside are moving at a faster pace since the remaining structure was demolished nearly a week ago.

On Saturday, officials will hold a press briefing at around 10 a.m. to provide the latest information from the Champlain Towers South site.

Friday afternoon the official death toll rose to 79, with 62 people still unaccounted for, according to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Late Friday night officials released the identities of four more victims that were removed from the rubble.

The bodies of Benny Weisz, 31, and Angela Velasquez, 60, were recovered on Thursday while Ilan Naibryf, 21, and Leidy Luna Villalba, 23, were among 12 victimes that crews recovered Wednesday.

Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Ray Jadallah reiterated Friday that rescue crews continue working above and beyond.

“Historically, recoveries don’t necessarily occur at night and we made it a point to operate 24 hours a day to bring closure to the families,” said Jadallah.

First responders have been working in dangerous conditions. On Friday, three workers required medical attention and another suffered a cardiac incident and had to be hospitalized.

It was earlier in the week on Wednesday when officials made the difficult decision to switch efforts from search and rescue to search and recovery.

In the days following the collapse, officials were quick to begin looking for other buildings in South Florida that could have similar issues, which included a condo in North Miami Beach and as of Friday, the Miami-Dade County Courthouse located downtown.

Engineers and officials have also been examining the Champlain Towers North, which was built by the same developer of the collapsed south towers and around the same time in 1981, with similar materials and design.