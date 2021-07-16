18-year-old arrested in robbery after video captures woman’s gut-wrenching screams

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened Thursday, July 8, in broad daylight. Surveillance video captured a woman’s gut-wrenching screams for help as the gunman, who Broward Sheriff’s Office has identified as Edwin Hankerson, attacked her after she parked her car around 8 a.m., according to deputies.

The video shows Hankerson loitering in the vicinity of the 4000 block of Northwest 34th Street. After the woman parked her car, got out and began walking, she was approached by the 6-foot-tall gunman, BSO investigators said.

She told police the two had a brief exchange and she turned to continue walking. That’s when Hankerson grabbed her by the shoulder and struck her in the head with a gun. She told deputies she began screaming and was able to break free from the gunman’s hold and escape. He then stole her purse.

Ad

Surveillance video from the area did not capture the actual crime, but it does show a man loitering and then the victim’s screams can be heard.

Fire Rescue personnel treated the woman at the scene. Hankerson was arrested Thursday, July 15, in Pompano Beach. He faces one count of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.