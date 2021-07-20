Investigation continues into death of 2-year-old girl left in hot vehicle

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Juana Perez-Domingo remained in a Miami-Dade County jail Monday night.

She is facing a manslaughter charge as police continue to investigate the death of 2-year-old Joselyn Mendez, who died when she was left in a hot car on Friday.

Investigators discovered the child’s mother was paying Perez-Domingo $40 a week to take the child to daycare.

Police say when Perez-Domingo realized what had happened she didn’t call 911. Instead she drove back to the little girls home.

Now 43-year-old Perez-Domingo is facing a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Sadly, Mendez’s case is all too familiar.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, last year 25 children died in hot car deaths. In 2019, 53 children died.

About 46 percent of the time children were forgotten, someone thought they were dropped off at school or daycare.

Hot car deaths have sparked proposed legislation to add layers of protection against hot car deaths.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed into law that daycares are required to have alarms in their vehicles to alert them if someone is left in the backseat.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue stresses that caregivers should make it a routine to check their backseats.

“Heat is extremely dangerous for children, whose body temp can rise three to five times faster of an adult,” said Maggie Castro with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

As for Perez-Domingo, she faces up to life in prison if convicted, and the possibility of additional charges.

Perez-Domingo is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Local 10 also discovered she was driving without a license.

