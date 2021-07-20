Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Video shows wild end to police chase in Miami Gardens

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Tags: Crime, Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade County
Video shows suspect ram car into Florida Highway Patrol troopers
Video shows suspect ram car into Florida Highway Patrol troopers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dashboard camera video obtained by Local 10 News shows a trooper’s perspective of a dangerous collision that ended a chase in Miami Gardens.

On May 7, a driver was arrested after crashing into two Florida Highway Patrol cruisers trying to evade a traffic stop.

Authorities say Joseph Sanders, 26, was behind the wheel of a green Honda that was seen driving on the shoulder, cutting off other drivers near the Palmetto Expressway.

The dashcam video from FHP shows him driving erratically as he wove in and out of traffic, running red lights and putting dozens of other drivers at risk.

Troopers eventually followed him to a dead-end street where they managed to stop him — but not without a head-on collision.

[MORE CRIME NEWS: 3 injured in drive-by shooting outside Broward strip club | Residents scared after Fort Lauderdale apartment building shot up]

Another trooper’s camera shows the officer in the vehicle the suspect rammed into limping out of his car.

That trooper suffered only minor injuries.

Sanders is still in jail facing a long list of charges.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

email

facebook

twitter