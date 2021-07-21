Newly released dash camera video shows dangerous wreck at end of high-speed chase involving five juveniles in stolen SUV

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released video provided an up-close look at a wild police chase involving five juveniles in a stolen car.

The incident happened on May 19, and the high-speed chase ended with several cars damaged and the stolen vehicle upside-down.

A trooper’s dash camera captured the moments after the stolen black SUV clipped two cars on I-95 before hitting a guardrail and flipping over.

The chase began when Fort Lauderdale Police tried to pull over suspects who tried stealing a car from a garage.

The five juveniles inside the SUV were arrested.

Police said the driver also hit a bicyclist before the highway pursuit began. That victim suffered serious injuries, including spine and neck fractures.

RELATED STORIES

Why would 5 kids under the age of 16 already have a history of criminal activity?

Ad

911 call released of homeowner before juveniles crash SUV on I-95

5 juveniles in stolen SUV that crashes, rolls over during police chase on I-95