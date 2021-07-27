Waiting game is over, as South Floridians finally decide to get COVID vaccines

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After months of waiting, Jonathan Ramirez of Surfside was one of the few who came out to Haulover Park on Tuesday to finally get his COVID-19 vaccine.

He says it’s the concern about new variants that pushed him to get it done.

“I waited a little bit, you know, just to see the reactions and everything,” he said. “I think it’s time for me to get the vaccine.”

[ALSO SEE: Colombian COVID variant already spreading in South Florida]

In addition to learning more about the variant strains, Ramirez said he has “a lot of friends, relatives, they’re getting sick.”

The new mobile testing and vaccination site at Haulover Park is one of five set up across Miami-Dade County amid an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The surge is fueled primarily by those who are still unvaccinated, hospital leaders say.

And many who are now getting infected regret passing up the chance to get vaccinated.

“That’s kind of the number one comment, is like, I am so ashamed I didn’t get the vaccine before,” Jackson Memorial Hospital ICU director Dr. David De La Zerda said.

[ALSO SEE: Florida COVID numbers surge again, with 10K+ new cases per day]

Kay Cobbs, who was recently released from Memorial Hospital Miramar, was unvaccinated when she contracted COVID-19.

She says she now regrets waiting to get the vaccine.

“I do regret waiting, and I had several conversations with several people, and I was like, ‘I just need to see how this is going to turn out.’”

According to the latest numbers, Jackson is experiencing a 210% increase in COVID patients since the start of the month. Memorial Regional in Broward County is seeing a 225% increase.

The rapid rise has prompted hospital groups to change their visitation policy. Memorial is now only allowing visitors who have been vaccinated.

They’re also expanding their capacity to treat more patients, converting an auditorium at Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines and the conference center at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

For information on where COVID-19 vaccines are available in South Florida, click here.