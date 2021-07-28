Man dies, another injured by boat propeller on first day of lobster mini season

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Two major incidents were reported on the first day of lobster mini season in Monroe County as one man died after losing consciousness at Sawyer Key and another man was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a boat propeller off the Lower Keys.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, someone called 911 around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday to report that a man was preparing to dive for lobsters when he began to struggle in the water.

Linhardt said a good Samaritan performed CPR on the victim and he was taken to Sugarloaf Key before being transported to a hospital, where he died.

Autopsy results are pending and the victim’s identity is being withheld as authorities work to notify the next of kin.

According to Linhardt, the incident involving the man who was struck by a boat propeller occurred around 8:25 a.m.

Ad

He said the victim was struck in the leg by the propeller.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, boats must maintain a distance of at least 300 feet from a displayed dive flag.

Linhardt said the diver was first taken to Cudjoe Key and then to Sugarloaf Key where Trauma Star airlifted him to a Miami hospital.

The victim’s identity is also being withheld as authorities work to contact his relatives.

His condition has not been released.