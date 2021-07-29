Questions remain after teen’s mysterious death in West Park

‘We don’t have no chemical inside,’ man says after nephew’s mysterious death in West Park

WEST PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 15-year-old Lorvens Julien, who died Wednesday after possibly being exposed to some sort of chemical inside his West Park home.

Hazmat crews spent hours at the property on Wednesday, but the incident is perplexing to the teen’s own uncle, who told Local 10 News that there weren’t any chemicals inside the home.

“We don’t have no gas, no nothing inside,” Jacques Monfiston said.

According to authorities, Lorvens’ father took him to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Tuesday after he was feeling sick.

Doctors checked him out and he was ultimately released.

But sometime in the overnight hours, the teen fell ill again and was vomiting repeatedly.

“By that time, the boy throw up. When he eat something, he throw up, when he drink something, he throw up,” Monfiston said.

Lorvens was rushed back to the hospital, where he died Wednesday morning.

Doctors there warned deputies of a strange chemical smell coming from the teen.

A deputy who later went inside the teen’s home had to be hospitalized after he began to have trouble breathing.

Authorities said a firefighter also suffered a second-degree burn from some kind of chemical.

But after various readings and air samples, investigators determined the home was safe and nothing hazardous was found.

The victim’s uncle said he’s concerned, but has no hesitations about going back into the home without definitive answers.

“Yes, I have to because that’s my house,” he said. “I’ve been there since 2009 and we don’t have no chemical inside.”