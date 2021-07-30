Feud between mayors: Surfside pushes for access to site of building collapse; Miami-Dade keeps denying it

Recent letters between Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, left, and Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, right show there has been tension behind the scenes in the aftermath of the June 24th building collapse that killed 98 people.

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Recent letters between Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett show there has been tension behind the scenes in the aftermath of the June 24th building collapse that killed 98 people.

Miami-Dade Police Department, Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology are conducting the initial investigation into the cause of the Champlain Towers South collapse. Surfside hired Allyn Kilsheimer, of KCE Structural Engineers. Burkett wanted him to get to work on looking at safety issues that could be relevant to Champlain Towers North, which was built by the same developer and in the same year.

Both mayors share the desire to want to keep residents in the area safe, but they have a disagreement about who should be conducting what investigation and when. Trouble is Surfside officials may be suspects in the initial investigation into the tragedy that turned a section of a 12-story building into a compact mountain of pancaked concrete.

Three days after search-and-recovery crews found the remains of the last victim the medical examiner’s office identified, Burkett accused Levine Cava of getting in the way of the town’s effort to prevent another potential imminent tragedy. He wrote Miami-Dade County “shut out” Kilsheimer out of the site. Levine Cava responded on July 29th and wrote Kilsheimer is being heard.

“All work has been stopped on the collapse site as we address potential safety concerns related to the perimeter wall raised by Surfside’s engineer, Mr. Kilsheimer, and the shoring and bracing work required will likely take a few weeks to complete,” Levine Cava wrote. The County’s forensic engineer will be ready to undertake work investigating the collapse as soon as it’s safe to resume our efforts on the site.”

There was frustration in their exchange.

Burkett wrote to Levine Cava: “Surfside officials have attempted, on multiple occasions and through multiple avenues, to address with county officials our urgent need to examine the existing conditions of the Champlain Towers South site – and do it immediately. It would not be an understatement to characterize our need to access the collapse site as an emergency given there is a sister building, Champlain Towers North, that is substantially the same building.”

Levine Cava responded: “As we have discussed in numerous conversations, the building collapse site is the scene of an investigation ... Given the concerns outlined in your letter, we urge you to complete any additional inspections that may be needed of Champlain Towers North, and any other buildings under your jurisdiction that you do currently have access to.”

Levine Cava agreed Burkett could tour the site Thursday, but that’s not what Burkett wanted.

