Video shows crooks on kids bikes who stole car and gear from firefighter in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows the couple of crooks who recently stole a car and gear from a Palm Beach County firefighter who lives in Davie. The duo split up, and rode kids’ bicycles from driveway to driveway, checking every car.

They were looking for a crime of opportunity Wednesday morning and they found it near the intersection of Southwest 136th Avenue and Ninth Place. When they made it to Zandy Triana’s house, they found a copy of his car keys in his girlfriend’s car.

“Those people were coming in to steal whatever they could find,” Triana said.

Crooks in little girls' bicycles steal firefighter's gear in Broward County

They took the keys, ditched the kids’ bicycles, and drove away in his gray 2012 Honda Civic, which has a back-window sticker with the firefighter’s Maltese cross. His work gear was inside.

“I’m what they call a floater,” Triana said. “You keep your gear with you because you’re at different stations filling in depending where you are going, so my firefighter gear was in there, my personal tools and my dress shirts with my badge and my name tag.”

The thieves abandoned the bicycles with pink details in the bushes nearby. Triana said they also stole his peace of mind. He is hoping the public will help to solve the crime.

“Some days, I’m at work for 24 hours, she’s home alone,” Triana said about his live-in girlfriend. “Now I’m concerned at work and she’s scared at home.”

Triana and his neighbors are asking anyone with information about the carjacking to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.